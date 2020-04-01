Violators of Knoxville 'safer at home' order subject to enforcement measures, says KPD

According to a statement released by the Knoxville Police Department businesses or individuals who fail to comply with the city's 'safer at home' order could face punishment.

Violators of the order could be cited $50 each day the violation continues.

"The hope remains that businesses and citizens will be responsible, do the right thing and comply and that citations are not necessary," said a release from KPD.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be responsible for managing individuals who violate the order at city parks, but KPD says an officer will be called for anyone who causes "friction" after being asked to leave.

Knoxville Fire Department and the Codes Enforcement Department also have the authority to issue citations.

"The Order does not invoke a curfew in the City of Knoxville, nor do citizens need any official documentation to be out in public," said the release. "The Order urges residents of Knoxville to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing when leaving their homes or places of residence. Citizens should stay at least six feet apart and assume others are infectious regardless of if they exhibit symptoms."

