Virginia bishop who said 'God is larger than COVID-19' dies after testing positive

A Virginia bishop has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his church.

CNN reported that Bishop Gerald Glenn, the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia, died. The church made the announcement Sunday.

While health officials have warned against mass gatherings and pressed social distancing rules, Glenn said in a sermon on March 22, "I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus," and announced he was not afraid to die.

The next day Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order banning all public and private gatherings of 10 people or more, CNN reported.

On April 4, Glenn's daughter posted a video, announcing that both he and his wife, Marcietia Glenn, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The church's post announcing Gerald Glenn's death, asked that others would allow the "First Family to grieve in their own way."

"While they are mourning the heartbreaking earthly absence of their family patriarch & spiritual father, they also have family members who are struggling to survive this dreaded pandemic," the church's Facebook post read.

