Virginia antique shop boosts sales with mystery bags

It's hard to shop for antiques amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when so much of the experience relies on a surprising good find inside a brick and mortar store.

One Virginia antique shop is boosting their sales with a new online strategy to combat that.

Circa, a shop in Charlottesville, is getting into the online shopping game, WCAV reports. The family-owned antique store has been in business for more than 20 years, and they've turned to online shopping and an online shopping game to stay alive.

Robin Slaats, the co-owner of the shop, said they closed their doors in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We had to quickly rethink about how we can still have some form of income to pay the bills," Robin said.

They've turned to Instagram to sell their antiques online. "Just posting inventory and stories and showing people what we have. I think it's been pretty successful," Slaats said. But it's not just Instagram, they've also boosted sales by selling mystery bags.

The shop owners said you can let them know your budget, what you like, your hobbies and what certain interior pieces you like.

With a list of your likes and a budget, Circa then picks out antiques that best fit your description. Slaats said the mystery bag has been a hit for holidays like Mother's Day, which passed over the weekend.

You can check them out on their Instagram page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WCAV/CBS. All rights reserved.