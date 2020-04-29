Virginia doctor who recovered from COVID-19 dies by suicide, police say

Officials with the Charlottesville, Virginia Police Department said a New York emergency room doctor died of self-inflicted injuries.

Charlottesville police said they responded to a call for medical assistance on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Dr. Lorna Breen, a resident of New York City, was taken to the University of Virginia Hospital for treatment. Officials said she later died of her injuries.

”Frontline healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic," said Chief RaShall Brackney. "On a daily basis, these professionals operate under the most stressful of circumstances, and the Coronavirus has introduced additional stressors."

"Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what they cannot protect heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders against is the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease," Brackney said.

Breen worked in the emergency room at Allen Hospital in New York, according to the New York-Presbyterian website. Breen's father, Dr. Philip Breen, told the New York Times his daughter was staying with family in Virginia.

Dr. Philip Breen said his daughter talked about the emotional toll of treating patients with coronavirus.

“She tried to do her job, and it killed her,” he said.

According to her father, the 49-year-old did not have a history of mental illness. But he told the New York Times his daughter seemed “detached” and he could tell “something was wrong.”

“Make sure she’s praised as a hero because she was,” he said. “She’s a casualty just as much as anyone else who has died.”

