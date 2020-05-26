West Virginia family shocked to find grave destroyed while visiting

A West Virginia woman said she was heartbroken to find her mother's grave severely damaged while visiting on Memorial Day.

Frankie Yeager said while visiting Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, the grave appeared to have been run over by a large machine because it was cracked, pushed into the ground, and had tire tracks running up to it.

"She has not rested since the day that she has been put here," said Yeager. "She has not rested at all, and it is not right. A lot of these people can't rest because these people won't do their job."

"People spend a lot of money on this stuff, a lot of money," Yeager continued. "We put my mother way properly and we expect it to be taken care of properly."

Yeager says her mother, Gloria Patton-Postlewaite was buried in the cemetery 18 months ago, and no longer wants to be buried next to her due to how the cemetery is maintained.

Yeager also said nearby graves were also damaged last week and when approaching cemetery management, they told her it was impossible for them to keep watch over everything that happens on the grounds and offered to repair the damage.

"No one should have to tolerate this, especially on a special day like today," said Yeager. "It's beautiful, it's Memorial Day. Why are we getting no answers? We are just getting showed off with five-dollar flowers. It's not fair, it's just not fair."

Yeager says the damage was still not repaired on Monday when she went to visit her mother on Memorial Day.

"We are aware of the situation and the general manager spoke with the family yesterday," said Lindsay Granson, Stonemor National Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the cemetery. "He assured them that he would have it fixed today and is working on fixing it."

The damage to Gloria's grave was repaired.

Yeager said she plans to continue visiting her mother's grace multiple times per week to make sure no more damage is done.

