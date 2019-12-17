Virginia man attempted to alter tracking numbers while delivering marijuana, sentenced to prison

A Richmond man was taken into custody and sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for reportedly accepting bribes in exchange for packages believed to contain marijuana.

According to court documents, Christopher Grant, 59, accepted multiple bribes over a span of a year while working as a U.S. mail carrier.

Grant gave them at least 20 suspected marijuana packages, all of which had been shipped under false aliases and to vacant addresses along Grant's route, according to reports.

According to WWBT, one package was intercepted and contained more than 11 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said Grant attempted to alter U.S. Postal Service tracking records to falsely show that he had delivered the packages as addressed.

Surveillance recordings showed Grant accepting five cash bribes from the people receiving the packages.

