Virginia officials say call police on groups not following social distancing

Richmond police in Virginia are urging people to call them if they see businesses or groups not complying with social distancing mandates, WTVR reported.

Under the governor's executive order, all Virginia businesses are subject to these regulations:

- Entertainment and recreation venues must close;

- Non-essential businesses that cannot abide by the recommended six feet of social distancing must close;

- Food and drink establishments must limit their service to carryout, curbside, or delivery;

- Non-essential brick and mortar stores may stay open as long as they limit capacity to 10 patrons at a time; and

- Essential businesses, such as grocery stores and medical and health establishments, may stay open but must practice social distancing and enhanced hygienic precautions

The Richmond Police Department took to Facebook to urge residents to call them if they saw an establishment or group out of compliance with the order. It also applies to residents who see large groups of people not practicing social distancing in the parks or outdoor spaces, WTVR reported.

Police said officers will identify the responsible party, educate them on the governor's order and document the interaction on the first complaint.

Three complaints could result in criminal charges, WTVR reported.

