Virginia teen charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting man in Lynchburg

A 15-year-old boy in Lynchburg, Virginia was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The boy was arrested Saturday night in Lynchburg for shooting and killing 31-year-old Darius Saunders Jr.

According to WDBJ7, at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Hazel Street for a report of a malicious wounding.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy shot once in the arm and Saunders Jr. shot in the chest in the 600 block of Gum Street.

Officers and medics tried to save Saunders Jr., but were not successful.

According to Lynchburg Police Department, an outstanding juvenile detention order was also served to the suspect.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WDBJ7. All rights reserved.