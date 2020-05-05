65-year-old Virginia woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at deputies

A 65-year-old Virginia woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at deputies who had responded to a call about a suicidal woman Monday afternoon.

WJHL reported that Lucille Williams was arrested Monday after deputies responded to a home in Nickelsville. The Scott County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on Williams, and she fired multiple shots from a handgun at deputies.

The sheriff's office said they were able to take cover and called for back up. WJHL reported that Williams allegedly said several times that she would kill herself if law enforcement approached her.

Officials said they were eventually able to negotiate and arrested Williams without incident.

WJHL reported Williams was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Duffield Facility.

