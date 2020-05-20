Escape rooms go virtual for social distancing

Escape rooms are great team-building games. When COVID-19 had businesses shutting their doors, owners of escape games tried to find ways to still bring the fun to people stuck at home.

"We really made it for the people of Knoxville," Bryce Anderson, Breakout Games' Cofounder, said. "So that the people of Knoxville could have something fun to do with their friends, that they usually go out on a Friday night, they can still do this and have an hour's worth of fun. So we've been pumped to see people from all over the world come and play these live online escape rooms."

The escape rooms are played over a zoom call and can be played with friends that aren't even in the same city. They say the point of these games, in person or digital, is to bring people together.

"We were thinking what could we do to still allow people the experience of building relationships together over a common goal," Anderson says. "And it's been really exciting to see people in the same town come play. That may be across town and can't get together. Or around the country or the world."

Daniel Daher, The Escape Game's digital marketing manager, says that even though the pandemic has been terrible, it has made them try to be more creative. "Sort of a silver lining in this whole thing for our company, while it has been a tough time, is that it has caused us to innovate and come up with fun new things like this."

Both escape rooms' physical locations are now open but they will keep providing remote games.

To book a time for a remote game at Breakout Games, go to https://breakoutgames.com/knoxville

To book time for a remote game at The Escape Game, go to https://theescapegame.com/remote-adventures/

