Virtual hiking event raises over $80K for The Great Smoky Mountains

Friends of the Smokies raised more than $80,000 during a virtual hiking event to raise funds for critical programs of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Alum Cave At-Home Adventure virtual hiking event began on April 20. Supporters had until June 6th to fundraise and complete the 4.6-mile virtual hike to Alum Cave or the 10-mile challenge to the top of Mount Le Conte.

Participants logged hiking mileage in their neighborhood, yard or even a treadmill in their home.

The event turned virtual when the park closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It was heartwarming to see so many people share their love of the Smokies by raising funds and honoring one of the most iconic trails, especially when shelter-in-place orders were in effect and the park was closed,” Tim Chandler, CEO at Friends of the Smokies, said. “This was a safe, healthy activity that kept us connected to the Smokies and to each other.”

Donations went to the Friends of the Smokies, which raises funds for the National Park Service to continue caring for the Great Smoky Mountains.