Virtual learning for the youngest students

Many parents worry about making sure their children are still learning and developing during this time of social distancing. Knox Kindermusik, like many, has moved to virtual classes. For the instructor, Cindy Sugg, she said it's the best option right now.

"You don't get to feed into the energy of the room. You don't get to read physical cues, emotional cues, you now. That is a challenge, but right now for me, I think this is the best option for children."

The daily classes are on Zoom. Sugg leads the toddlers in different songs, dancing and other movements.

"We use music as a modality for child development. So, they're learning all sorts of cognitive skills. Physical, emotional, and social skills. So, for right now social is interactive on Zoom. They can see each other and say hi to each other. You'll notice they say 'Oh hi Miss Cindy!' So, it's nice they recognize it's not just a TV screen, it's interactive."

Sugg said the classes are different from what most of her families are used to. She is hoping to take some of this new way of learning into the future. "I think as this ebbs and flows, who knows, maybe we do in person and online classes."

Sugg said it's important that children don't miss out on important cognitive learning no matter what age.

