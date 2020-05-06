Virtual real estate helping people find homes in East Tennessee

Would you buy a home without ever stepping foot in it? Some people are turning to virtual tours of real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamara Doyle went to find her next home, and she fell in love with one in Luttrell, Tennessee, but the problem is, she lives in Florida. Her agent, Dave Elkins, for help.

"I just told her I would feel better if we went and done a video cause sometimes pictures can be deceiving," Elkins said. The video showed the house, the neighborhood and the yard. Doyle said the kitchen and fireplace helped her pick the home.

Doyle isn't the only person who has turned to virtual tours to buy a home in East Tennessee. A New Jersey buyer turned to the process while looking for a home in Morristown.

Lake Way Area Association CEO Lisia Amburn said agents are looking to social distancing practices recommended by the National Association of Realtors during this time. Amburn said some of the guidelines are that they should have all the doors of a property open and to not let potential buyer touch anything.

Doyle said, "It's amazing how you can do everything online now."

The process must be working as the Lakeway Association said people are buying just as many house as they were this time last year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.