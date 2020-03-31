"The virus is not an excuse to be racist," NC mayor urges unity in wake of COVID-19

A North Carolina mayor took to social media to denounce accounts of racism amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

WECT reported that Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo claimed he'd received multiple reports about bias connected to coronavirus.

“Over the course of the last couple of days, I’ve received several phone calls and texts from folks that have shared with me personal things that have happened to them, where they felt there’s been some bias against them because of who they are or the part of the world they come from,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said Tuesday.

WECT reported that Saffo had been approached about incidents in Wilmington that mirrored other parts of the country where Asian Americans had been discriminated against or harassed as the pandemic has swept the nation.

“Obviously this virus started in a certain part of the world and we just want to tell everybody that we are all in this together,” he said. “We don’t want to see that anywhere.”

The incidents prompted officials to take to Twitter to denounce racism and urge unity.

We didn't think we needed to say this, but, unfortunately, we do.



This virus is not an excuse to be racist. In fact, there's no excuse to be racist. — Wilmington NC (@CityofWilm) March 30, 2020

