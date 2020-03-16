Virus isn't holding back healing, clean-up efforts in Putnam County

Unimaginable thoughts and flashbacks are pilled up, along with debris, in Middle Tennessee.

While many are forced inside of their homes across the country due to the Coronavirus, some Middle Tennesseans still can't go back to their demolished homes. / Source: WVLT

For Mike Philips, an officer and dad of 10, his reality settled in from that early morning when a tornado changed his life forever.

"The suction of it pulled me back downstairs to the living room area and when that happened I saw my wife going across the floor on her belly," Philips said.

Philips and his family were hiding inside what used to be their home. While he and his wife were trapped, he asked his son to check on all the kids.

"I heard him holler and I knew they found her. I knew it wasn't good... as an officer me and my wife we just knew," Philips said.

Their 13-year-old foster daughter, Bridgette "Ann Marie" McCormick, didn't make it.

"She made us better parents better people. There's not enough words to describe her personality or the kind of young lady she was and there's no doubt she's better off now. I know she's in heaven with the Lord right now," Philips said.

Three weeks into his pain and he said he's holding on to his faith and sharing his story. He wants to make a difference in at least one person's like. He goal is to "show how real God is."

Philips' life is so upside down, there's little no room to think of the outside world or a spreading virus.

"It hasn't even crossed our minds," Philips said. "We're still digging through this."

Volunteers are still out working around the clock to help clean-up. They are coming in contact potential hazards.

Chris Zitzmann with Christ in Action said his staff isn't ignoring the coronavirus that's causing panic and many changes across the country.

"We're paying careful attention to our personal hygiene and making sure that we are washing our hands we are in contact with a lot of different things out here in the field. We do that anyway, so we're able to take care of ourselves so that we can take care of others," Zitzmann said.

The work continues.

"The bible tells us that one day we will understand and will know why, but right now, I won't question why and I'll never question why only he knows why," Philips said.

