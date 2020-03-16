Virus toll in Iran climbs as other countries lock down

Iran has reported a record rise of 129 fatalities from the new coronavirus, pushing its total death toll to 853 amid nearly 15,000 confirmed cases.

Lebanon went into lockdown and Iraqis prepared for a curfew as part of regional efforts to contain the new coronavirus, but in Iran businesses have remained open.

The divergent approaches adopted by local authorities reflect continued uncertainty over how to slow the spread of a virus that has infected around 170,000 people worldwide and caused more than 6,500 deaths.

Some have opted for an even more aggressive response, with Israel authorizing the use of phone-snooping technology long used against Palestinian militants to track coronavirus patients.

