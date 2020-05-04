Visit Knoxville Open postponed until 2021

The Visit Knoxville Open has been postponed until 2021, according to an announcement from officials.

Originally scheduled for the week of May 11-17, the Visit Knoxville Open was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Korn Ferry Tour is scheduled to return to Knoxville in the spring of 2021.

Tournament Director Patrick Nichol released a statement regarding the decision:

“We have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Visit Knoxville Open until the Spring of 2021. This was a very difficult decision for all of us but considering the unknown of what the climate might be like in our market for sporting events in the fall, we felt this was the most prudent decision at this time. We have a great new title sponsor in Visit Knoxville, Founding Partner in Pilot/Flying J and a great new golf course in Holston Hills. And although we had expectations of a fantastic event in 2020, the uncertainty of what the environment will be in the next few months has led us to decide that it is in the best interests of all parties to wait until the spring for our new debut. It is extremely important to ensure the safety of our players, spectators, volunteers and sponsors at our event. By waiting until the spring of 2021, our hopes are that we can host a first-class event for all of our key constituents without the need to have the limitations that may be necessary for spectator events in 2020.”

