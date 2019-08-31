Vol Navy continues after yacht fire

The Vol Navy was in full swing for The University of Tennessee's first home football game on Saturday.

The Vol Navy began in the 1960's. / Source : WVLT News

The Vols and the Panthers came together for some tailgating fun on the Tennessee River. Some members of the Vol Navy were out as part of family tradition, while others experienced the excitement fir the first time.

Knoxville native, Terry Massey said he bought a boat two weeks ago,and his first trip on the water was to the Vol Navy tailgate.

This is what it's all about. Being down here with your family and your friends, the comradery." said Massey.

One vol fan, Noah Sonnier, traveled all the way from Louisiana to cheer on the vols from his family's boat. This was his first time experiencing the Vol Navy tailgate and he will never forget this day.

"Its just a different atmosphere." said Sonnier. "Its welcoming.They don't care if you're not for them, they're there for you. They're going to talk to you and say hey whats up. They're nice."

Earlier Saturday morning a yacht caught fire, minimizing the size of the Vol Navy, but the fans were back out on the water by noon, cheering on their teams.

Massey said he will be back to participate in Vol Navy tailgating every home game for the rest of the season.

"We came down to the Vol Navy and it's so welcoming." said Massey. "We didn't know it was this great to come down on the river. "

