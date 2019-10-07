Vol Quarterback Maurer thanks fans

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer took to social media on Sunday to send a message to Vol fans.

Mauere said in a tweet on Sunday "Vol Nation, Thank you for always showing up and supporting us. You guys have no idea how much you mean to us, I promise that as a team we are working to get back on the right track. Please continue to show up and support us, Thank you."

Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer made his first career start on Saturday and sparked an offense that had stumbled and staggered through the first month of the season. After gaining just 239 yards in a 34-3 loss to No. 10 Florida two weeks ago, Tennessee matched that total by halftime Saturday.

Maurer electrified the crowd on Tennessee's second series as he executed a play-action pass to a wide-open Marquez Callaway, who made the catch around the Georgia 30 and raced to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown.

The touchdown marked Tennessee's longest pass completion since Joshua Dobbs connected with Josh Malone on a 75-yarder against Kentucky in 2015.

