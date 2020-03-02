Vol baseball stays unbeaten, leads country in home runs

No. 19 Tennessee used early offense and stellar pitching throughout the afternoon to cruise by George Washington and secure the series sweep Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 10-0.

After coming from behind to win each of the first two games of the series against the Colonials (6-5), the Vols (12-0) controlled game three from start to finish, notching their third straight weekend sweep.

Jackson Leath received the win for Tennessee on the mound, improving to 3-0 on the season. Leath pitched four shutout innings while surrendering just two hits and striking out six batters.

After pitching two innings and getting the save in Friday's game, Sean Hunley started the game for Tennessee. The junior did not give up a run and surrendered two hits in two innings of work.

From the final out of the second inning through the conclusion of the fifth inning, UT pitchers retired 13 straight batters – nine of which came at the hands of Leath. Sunday's shutout marks Tennessee's third of the season.

Elijah Pleasants, Drew Gilbert and Kody Davidson pitched one inning apiece after Leath exited, giving up a combined three hits.

At the plate, Connor Pavolony and Luc Lipcius both had big days for the Vols with two hits, a home run and three RBI apiece.

Pavolony's home run in the bottom of the first, a two-run shot to left field, got the scoring started for Tennessee, while Lipcius' homer in the bottom of the fifth drove in three runs and extended the Vols' lead to 7-0.

The Big Orange return to action on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, taking on Longwood at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on WatchESPN.

Notable

Touch 'em All

Sunday's two-home run outing was Tennessee's 10th multi-home run game of the season and pushed the Vols' nation-leading home run total to 22. Thirteen different Tennessee players have hit home runs, while six Vols have multiple homers.

Shutdown Pitching and Defense

Through 12 games this season, Tennessee has hit 22 home runs and allowed just 20 total runs. Sunday's shutout win was the Vols' third of the season.

Strikeout Machine

Leath has been a strikeout machine for the Vols so far this season, leading the team with 27 in just 14.0 innings pitched. The junior right hander added four more today en route to earning the win and improving to 3-0 on the year.