Vol fans invited to enjoy Florida wrestling event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WVLT) -- Vol fans who are down in Florida for the team's bowl game have been invited to a good time at an AEW wrestling event.

WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo caught up with Jim Ross who told him that the AEW Presents Dynamite wrestling event is on January 1.

The event is $20 and is at the building adjacent from the football stadium. It will be live on TNT, giving Vol fans a chance to represent on air.

"We're inviting all the Volunteer fans. Spend your $20 bucks, a good night of entertainment, enjoy it and add one more night of fun to your Jacksonville trip," Ross said.

You can get tickets to the event here.

