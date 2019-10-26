Vol fans plan to participate in Gamecocks tradition for mental health awareness

Vol nation will likely see South Carolina fans in Neyland Stadium holding up three fingers on the first play of the third quarter during Saturday's game. Now UT fans are learning just how special the gesture is and are asked to join in.

South Carolina's quarterback, Ryan Hilinski wears No. 3 in honor of his older brother who was found dead after he committed suicide last year. Tyler Hilinski was 21-years-old and a quarterback at Washington State.

Fans, players and coaches hold up three fingers on the first play of the third quarter during South Carolina games to pay tribute to No. 3 Tyler Hilinkski and the family's non-profit foundation, Hilinski's Hope Foundation.

The tradition was started by two South Carolina cheerleaders who also happen to be sisters.

Forever to Three 👌@GamecockFB players, coaches and fans honor Tyler Hilinski before the first snap of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/3ewXiUoJ6H — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

The foundation was created to raise money to fund programs that help educate and advocate mental illnesses. To date, the foundation has raised nearly half a million dollars.

Hilinksi's Hope Foundation partnered with the NCAA and the SEC to raise awareness on college campuses.

Forever to Three 👌@GamecockFB players, coaches and fans honor Tyler Hilinski before the first snap of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/3ewXiUoJ6H — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

The Vols will host the Gamecocks Saturday at 4 p.m. Phillip Fulmer took to Twitter to ask fans to participate in the three-finger movement during the game.

Fulmer said the movement helps bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental health awareness which aligns with the Jason Foundation right here in Tennessee.

We’ve got an opportunity during today’s game to raise awareness for mental wellness. This aligns with our longtime support of suicide prevention through the @JasonFoundation (HQ’d in Hendersonville, TN). pic.twitter.com/7lSR7FuI8f — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) October 26, 2019

Saturday's game will have a special moment where two opponents will join together for one important cause. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.