Vol guard captures Kobe Bryant's greatness in art

Tennessee's Jalen Johnson not only has a talent for playing basketball, but the UT guard is also handy in the art room.

Over the course of a few months back in high school, the red-short junior decided to draw an athlete as part of his class project. That athlete was one of his favorite players, Kobe Bryant. Bryant died tragically along with his daughter, Gianna, and multiple others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Not many had seen the impressive painting, that is until Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena when the rendering was on display for all to see on the jumbo-tron prior to tip-off against Texas A&M.

It has been and is even more so a source of pride for Johnson who said, "It took me some months to finish it, a lot of details and a lot of shading different colors that are added into it. It's probably one of

my favorite stories that I've done, and now, given the recent events, it definitely means a lot more to me now."

As you might expect, Jalen said the artwork is not for sale and is something he plans to always treasure and keep with him.

