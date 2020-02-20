Vol legend Tony White candidate for LLS Man of the Year

Vol for Life Tony White is making a difference by fighting for life! The following is a letter from the Wizard, who’s now a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year and he needs your help!

Friends,

Nobody is ready for cancer – believe me I know. When I was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), I knew I was not going down without a fight, but cancer is not the kind of thing that you fight on your own. Thanks to God, my family, my friends, the VFL community and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), I am in remission.

Less than a year ago, I was receiving a bone marrow transplant. Now, I am asking for your help to help me help others stricken with blood cancers.

Each year the LLS launches its Man and Woman of the Year fundraising campaign. I am honored to be named as one of the five men nominated this year. From February 20, 2020 through May 1, 2020 my team and I have committed to raise as much money as we can. Every dollar we raise counts as one vote, and the candidate whose team tallies the most votes will win the prestigious title of “Man or Woman of the Year.”

The standard treatment for AML involves intensive chemotherapy, which is followed by a stem cell transplant once the patient is in remission. However, this approach fails for most patients because their bodies cannot withstand the intensity and toxicity of the treatment. Only one in four AML patients survive five years after diagnosis. With your help we can change that!

Please use the link on my LLS page to make a tax-deductible contribution to LLS, and please share the link with others on social media.

https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/tn/knox20/twhite

One hundred percent (100%) of the funds raised go directly to LLS to fund research to find a cure right here in Tennessee and to help families dealing with the disease. During my career at UT, I scored 2,219 points, played in 127 games, and averaged 18 points per game. We would love to see donations of $2,219.00, $127.00 or $18.00; but any donation will help fund the LLS mission of a world without blood cancers.

Thank you in advance for supporting this incredible need. I will keep you posted on how the campaign goes.

Your Friend and VFL,

Tony White