"Volbulance" kicks off UT tailgate season

Some fans like to tailgate and other fans actually like to go all out transforming an ambulance into a "Volbulance."

Meredith Weber and her husband are making tailgating their own sport.

"We always come for all the home games," said Meredith Weber, "We start super early in the morning."

The Volbulance is decked out inside and out. The Webers set up early so they have a strong satellite signal.

"This is the back. This is where the big TV is. And there's a whole sound system where he loves to blare Rocky Top," said Weber.

But there's more inside.

"This is the microwave. Just more storage and this is the restroom. where he has actually put every team from the SEC. He's actually representing the whole SEC," she explained.

She even has blankets and pillows for when the season gets colder outside.

The Webers built the Volbulance in 2017. And they'll cook enough food and serve drinks to feed a crowd.

