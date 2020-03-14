Volkswagen closes Chattanooga plant due to coronavirus concerns

Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant will close Monday to support employees in the wake of school closings.

The plant will be closed for one day and the factory will be sanitized and deep cleaned.

"This is uncharted territory and we appreciate your patience as we navigate this together," Plant CEO Tom du Plessis said. "We understand the impact of the decision yesterday to close schools: our families need time to make arrangements for child care during the two-week closure."

The company will provide employees with paid time off during the closure so workers can assess child care needs and make arrangements.

