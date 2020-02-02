Vol swim team sweeps Florida for first time in program history

The University of Tennessee swim team made history Saturday as the fourth-ranked Lady Vols and 12th-ranked Vols swept Florida for the first time in program history.

The Vols had previously won against the Gator men 19 times and the Lady Vols had earned four wins over the Gator women. The team had never combined for the dual meet sweep until Saturday, according to UT.

"I am thrilled for the seniors that they have been a part of some unique experiences," director of swimming and diving Matt Kredich said. "I can't think of a more deserving group and they have provided leadership in so many different ways, maybe most importantly in competitive situations. They are an incredible group of competitors. It is a great tribute to them in their leadership that the women are undefeated and that we beat a really strong Florida team in both genders. It's an achievement that I hope the seniors feel like they can own."

With the win on Saturday, the Lady Vols finished the season undefeated for the first time since the 1972-73 season. This is the third undefeated season for the Lady Vols in program history.

The men finished the season 7-1 with the victory over Florida. Saturday's win is the men team's first win over Florida since 2008.

The men and women set a combined six new meet records on Saturday.

