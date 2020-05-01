Vols 2021 recruiting class ranked no. 2 in SEC

According to Rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers recruiting class of 2021 is ranked at no. 2 in the South Eastern Conference.

The ranking places the Vols ahead of Alabama and Georgia who came in at no. 11 and 3 respectively.

The Vols were bested by only Florida who came in at no. 1.

Nationally the Vols sit at no. 3 behind Ohio State and Florida.

Tennessee recently pulled several big-name recruits including:

Jordan Mosley 4 stars

Dylan Brooks 4 stars

Kamar Wilcoxson 4 stars

Julian Nixon 4 stars

Terrence Lewis 4 stars

To see the full 2021 recruiting class go to the VolQuest website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

