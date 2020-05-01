Vols 2021 recruiting class ranked no. 2 in SEC

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt during the Vol Walk outside Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michael Patrick/WVLT
Posted:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — According to Rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers recruiting class of 2021 is ranked at no. 2 in the South Eastern Conference.

The ranking places the Vols ahead of Alabama and Georgia who came in at no. 11 and 3 respectively.

The Vols were bested by only Florida who came in at no. 1.

Nationally the Vols sit at no. 3 behind Ohio State and Florida.

Tennessee recently pulled several big-name recruits including:

Jordan Mosley 4 stars
Dylan Brooks 4 stars
Kamar Wilcoxson 4 stars
Julian Nixon 4 stars
Terrence Lewis 4 stars

To see the full 2021 recruiting class go to the VolQuest website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 