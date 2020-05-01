Vols' Brian Maurer opens up about planned suicide

Tennessee football player Brian Maurer sparked a dialogue about mental health in a stunning post on Instagram. Maurer revealed May 1 that he had planned to kill himself on January 22.

In the post, Maurer detailed his journey dealing with anxiety and depression since he was in seventh grade.

"[S]ince the 7th grade i have struggled with anxiety and depression this battle has been long and hard it has been an everyday battle," he wrote. He added that, during his seventh grade year, his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He added that he moved in with his grandmother in ninth grade and lost his best friend to suicide when he was a junior.

It was then, Maurer said, that he knew he was in trouble, but he said he refused to ask for help, and then, when he was a senior, he lost two friends to gun violence.

"I turned to everything else but seeking help I was embarrassed to be like this, I always thought that as a guy i had to have tough skin and not to let anything bother me," he wrote.

He said he planned to kill himself on January 22, but stopped after getting a call from his mother. "I said 'god if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign'.” Maurer said minutes later his mother called with his nephew on the phone.

"She said she was just calling to say she loved me , i then knew that by ending my pain i would be causing so much more to the people who loved me," he said.

In his emotional and honest post, Maurer urged others to open up about mental health and to seek help if they need it.

Maurer told WVLT News correspondent and ESPN writer Chris Lowe that he was seeking treatment and that "everybody at the University of Tennessee has been great."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call 855-274-7471.

For more mental health services, go here.

