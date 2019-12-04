Vols' Butler honored for community service

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler has been named to the SEC’s Community Service Team for football.

A player was selected from each of the conference’s 14 schools to highlight a student-athlete who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Butler was recognized for his continued commitment to both local and international communities.

The junior logged over 65 hours of community service over the last semester, including a two-week sports-based service trip to Rwanda as part of the VOLeaders Academy.

He was one of three football student-athletes selected for the VOLeaders Academy, which is a program that aims to cultivate positive student-athlete leaders through sport to create positive social change. Student-athletes who take part in the VOLeaders Academy learn how to be a positive force for their team, campus, and local and global communities.

Classmate Trey Smith was selected to the Community Service Team last year for the Vols.