Vols, Lady Vols had more fans at games than any other school

It's great to be a Tennessee Vol, and fans certainly seem to think so!

University of Tennessee announced that the Vols and Lady Vols had more fan attendance than any other school this season.

"Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games during the 2019-20 season than any other school in America," a release from the school said.

"A total of 461,146 Big Orange fans attended 33 games, as the Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games, and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home events," the release added."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.