Vols-Memphis rivalry should continue, Hardaway says

The no. 13 Memphis Tigers snapped the no. 19 Vols' at-home game winning streak on Saturday, December 14 with a tough-fought, low-scoring win of 51-47.

Saturday's game against the Tigers was the 27th meeting between the programs and the second match up in the series' current three-game contract.

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, which saw some heated moments last year.

Last December, Hardaway reportedly aimed expletives at Vols coach Rick Barnes following the Vols' 102-92 win over Memphis in 2018.

Penny Hardaway ended his chat with reporters like this ... "Rick Barnes ... Get the &*$% out of here."



I've never heard a coach talk like Penny just did about Rick Barnes. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) December 18, 2018

During the post-game press conference on Saturday, Hardaway said he wants the rivalry between Memphis and the Vols to continue, in spite of the tension between the two teams.

Of his comments he made last year, Hardaway said, "It kind of made me cringe a little bit...He [Rick Barnes] and I talked a little bit at half court, you know, that'll never happen again."

As for the Vols vs. Memphis rivalry, Hardaway said, "I would like to see it continue. It just kind of got out of hand last year. I can take credit for my part in that."

