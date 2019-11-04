Once suspended Vol returns, earns SEC honors

Following his three interception performance against UAB, Bryce Thompson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, November 4.

The big spark for Tennessee during its game against UAB came form it's defense, and in particular, defensive back Bryce Thompson.

Those three interceptions against UAB earned the sophomore SEC Player of the Week honors.

Thompson was suspended earlier in the season after being charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges were later dropped. He appeared to be making the most of his second chance.

After the UAB game he said, "Those three games away, just not being around my team for three weeks it did hurt, but it was definitely a learning lesson and I'm just glad to be back on the team with my family, honestly. I'm extremely grateful and I couldn't thank the University of Tennessee and Coach Pruitt enough."

The last Tennessee player make three interceptions in one game was Deon Grant back in 1999 against Auburn.

Thompson is one of five Vols to earn a weekly conference honor during the 2019 season, joining Trey Smith (Week 7- Co-Offensive Lineman), Brandon Kennedy (Week 9 – Offensive Lineman), Daniel Bituli (Week 9 – Co-Defensive Player) and Jauan Jennings (Week 9 – Co-Offensive Player). The Vols have now had players win defensive player of the week honors in back-to-back weeks, marking the first time that has happened since Jason Hall (Oct. 9) and Parys Haralson (Oct. 16) did it back in 2004.