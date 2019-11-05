Basket Vols, Lady Vols open seasons tonight

Rick Barnes opens his 5th season as Tennessee head coach when the Vols play host to UNC-Ashville at Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network +.

Tennessee, in its lone exhibition contest on Wednesday night, took down Eastern New Mexico, 107-59 in comprehensive fashion. The Vols saw 20+ point performances from their two senior returners, Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden, along with a scoring contribution from all 12 players who saw game action. This will be the Vols and Bulldogs 11th all-time meeting, with UT looking to uphold its perfect record against UNCA.

The matchup will also be the 10th against a team from North Carolina during the Rick Barnes era. Barnes, a Hickory, North Carolina native, has made a habit of scheduling opponents from his home state. The Vols hold a strong 7-2 record against teams located in North Carolina.

The Lady Vols also open their regular season schedule Tuesday night, but away from home with a game at ETSU. The contest will mark the first for Kellie Harper as Tennessee head coach.

The Lady Vols come into the game having defeated Carson-Newman last Tuesday in their lone exhibition game, 70-44. ETSU did not play in an exhibition contest.

On starting on the road coach harper said,"At this point, I am just excited to get started. I am going to be partial towards Thompson-Boling Arena, so I am going to want to play here as much as we can, but it will be good for us to get a road trip under our belts early in the season."

Coach harper was also asked if she expects to see a lot of Orange up in Johnson City Tuesday night? Her response was resounding yes saying, "I totally expect to see orange in the gym when we walk in Tuesday night for the game. I think there are a lot of people that have high expectations and anticipation for what this team is going to look like. I know we have a lot of Tennessee fans up in the Tri-Cities area, so hopefully they will come out and support the Lady Vols."

Tip-off is slated for 7:02 p.m. ET Tuesday at Freedom Hall, with the game being carried by WVLT sister station, MyVLT.