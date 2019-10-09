Vols and Xavier to Play Fall Scrimmage in Nashville

Tennessee baseball will travel to the midstate for its second scrimmage of the fall. The Volunteers are slated to take on Xavier on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 CT).

The game will be played at Lipscomb University's Ken Dugan Field and admission to the contest is free.

The Musketeers posted a 27-31 overall record last season but went 12-4 in conference play to finish second in the Big East regular-season standings.

UT hosted Clemson in its first fall scrimmage on Sept. 28 and will wrap up the fall season with the annual Orange & White Fall World Series at the end of this month.

Tennessee is coming off its best season in over a decade and ended its 13-year postseason drought. The Vols earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, where they finished as the runner-up to host North Carolina.

The Big Orange posted their first 40-win season since 2005, finishing the year with a 40-21 overall record. UT won 14 conference games, five SEC series and finish third in the SEC Eastern division, all of which were the best since 2005.

The Vols return 20 letterwinners from last year's squad, including All-American and All-SEC outfielder Alerick Soularie, relief pitcher Redmond Walsh, who earned ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region honors after leading the team with nine saves in 2019, and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, who is projected as a first-round pick in next year's MLB Draft. Tennessee also welcomes a talented crop of newcomers after bringing in the eighth-ranked signing class in the nation.

