Vols basketball schedule released

Fans of the men's Vols basketball team can rejoice after the University of Tennessee released the 2019-2020 schedule.

On Tuesday, UT announced Tennessee opens on Saturday, Jan. 4, against LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. According to the release, that's one of five home Saturday SEC games for the Vols.

At home:

- Vols vs. South Carolina on Jan. 11

- Vols vs. Ole Miss on Jan 21

- Vols vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 28

- Vols vs. Kentucky Feb 8

- Vols vs. Arkansas on Feb. 11

- Vols vs. Vanderbilt on Feb. 18

- Vols vs. Florida on Feb. 29

- Vols vs. Auburn on March 7

Away

- Vols. vs. Missouri on Jan. 7

- Vols vs. Georgia on Jan. 15

- Vols vs. Vanderbilt on Jan. 18

- Vols vs. Mississippi State on Feb. 1

- Vols vs. Alabama on Feb. 4

- Vols vs. South Carolina on Feb. 15

- Vols vs. Auburn on Feb. 22

- Vols vs. Arkansas on Feb. 26

- Vols vs. Kentucky on March 3.

UT said tip times and television information will be released at a later date. More information can be found here.

