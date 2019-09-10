Vols basketball schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Fans of the men's Vols basketball team can rejoice after the University of Tennessee released the 2019-2020 schedule.
On Tuesday, UT announced Tennessee opens on Saturday, Jan. 4, against LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. According to the release, that's one of five home Saturday SEC games for the Vols.
At home:
- Vols vs. South Carolina on Jan. 11
- Vols vs. Ole Miss on Jan 21
- Vols vs. Texas A&M on Jan. 28
- Vols vs. Kentucky Feb 8
- Vols vs. Arkansas on Feb. 11
- Vols vs. Vanderbilt on Feb. 18
- Vols vs. Florida on Feb. 29
- Vols vs. Auburn on March 7
Away
- Vols. vs. Missouri on Jan. 7
- Vols vs. Georgia on Jan. 15
- Vols vs. Vanderbilt on Jan. 18
- Vols vs. Mississippi State on Feb. 1
- Vols vs. Alabama on Feb. 4
- Vols vs. South Carolina on Feb. 15
- Vols vs. Auburn on Feb. 22
- Vols vs. Arkansas on Feb. 26
- Vols vs. Kentucky on March 3.
UT said tip times and television information will be released at a later date. More information can be found here.
