Vols celebrate Top-10 signing class

Tennessee added to its already highly-regarded 2020 signing class on Wednesday afternoon with the additions of Dee Beckwith and Malachi Wideman on National Signing Day.

With Beckwith and Wideman now on board, the Vols have signed 23 total players in their 2020 class. UT also added a pair of transfers in Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays and Southern Cal wide receiver/kick returner Velus Jones.

After Wednesday's additions, Tennessee now has the 8th rated class in the nation, according to Rivals.com.

"I think recruiting has a little bit of momentum to it," head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "When you get guys that start committing to a certain school, guys want to be a part of that. Right now, we won six straight games and seven out of our last eight. That created some momentum on the field and some momentum in December."

After meeting with the media on Wednesday, coach Pruitt and his staff made their way over to Neyland Stadium for the annual Signing Day Celebration. Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer was the host, and click on the attached video to check out all the fun!

