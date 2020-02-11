Vols face Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena

The Vols tip-off against Arkansas at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night.

The game will be aired on the SEC Network.

The game follows a tough loss over the weekend to Kentucky, where the Wildcats broke the Vols' at-home winning streak.

Josiah James missed the Kentucky game and is scheduled to miss tonight's game as well, but he was seen doing some pregame work with the team.

