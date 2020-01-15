Vols face off against Georgia with newly eligible Plavsic

(WVLT) -- The Vols face off against the Georgia Bulldogs tonight at 7 p.m. at the Stegeman Coliseum.
Tennessee is coming off a close win against South Carolina, 56-55, on Saturday.
But the Vols have a new weapon in their arsenal, Uros Plavsic. Plavsic, a transfer from Arizona State, was just granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
TONIGHT'S STARTERS— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 15, 2020
🚦 Vescovi
🍿 James
⛈️ Bowden
⚜️ Pons
🎸 Fulkerson
Tennessee is slated to tip off against Georgia at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
