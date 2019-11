The Vols game against Missouri is set to air on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m..

The Vols need to get a win against either Missouri on Nov. 23 or Vanderbilt on Nov. 30 to earn bowl eligibility.

The Vanderbilt game is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Vols will have time to rest and prepare on November 16 during the bye week.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.