The Vols are no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 Basketball Poll.

Tennessee still got a mention in the "others receiving votes" category with 24 votes.

The vols started the season unranked, then climbed all the way to no. 17 in week 4 before falling off again.

Gonzaga claimed the top spot in week 8 followed by Ohio State and Louisville.

See the full list here.

