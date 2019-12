The latest AP Basketball Poll shows the Vols dropped to no. 21 in week 7.

This after the Vols' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

That's down two spots from no. 19 in week 6.

Kansas took this week's top spot with Louisville falling to no. 3.

See the full list of rankings here.

