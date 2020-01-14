Vols receive votes in final AP poll

After a tumultuous start to the season, the Tennessee Volunteers rallied back to win their final six games including a victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl.

The Vols finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record overall, and a little love from the Associated Press, receiving 8 votes in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season. This is the first time the Volunteers have received votes in the AP poll since receiving 1 vote in the preseason poll. You can view the entire AP Top 25 below:

Final College Football AP Top 25 poll

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin

12. Notre Dame

13. Baylor

14. Auburn

15. Iowa

16. Utah

17. Memphis

18. Michigan

19. Appalachian State

20. Navy

21. Cincinnati

22. Air Force

23. Boise State

24. UCF

25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.