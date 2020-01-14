Vols receive votes in final AP poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — After a tumultuous start to the season, the Tennessee Volunteers rallied back to win their final six games including a victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl.
The Vols finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record overall, and a little love from the Associated Press, receiving 8 votes in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season. This is the first time the Volunteers have received votes in the AP poll since receiving 1 vote in the preseason poll. You can view the entire AP Top 25 below:
Final College Football AP Top 25 poll
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Minnesota
11. Wisconsin
12. Notre Dame
13. Baylor
14. Auburn
15. Iowa
16. Utah
17. Memphis
18. Michigan
19. Appalachian State
20. Navy
21. Cincinnati
22. Air Force
23. Boise State
24. UCF
25. Texas
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2
