Vols give back to children in Florida

True to their name, the Vols of the Volunteer State gave back to children in need in Jacksonville.

The Vols just arrived in Florida, but the team has been busy at practice, touring a Naval base and helping school children in Northeast Florida.

On December 31, the Vols stuffed bags of food for school kids. These children are at risk of hunger on the weekends when they don't have access to food at school.

The bags that the Vols made were full of non-perishable food items as well as an inspirational note from players and coaches.

