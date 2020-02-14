Vols hit the road to face Gamecocks

The Vols hit the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday evening.

Last week, the Vols secured the win, andTennessee raced past Arkansas 82-61 on Tuesday night.

If Tennessee wins Saturday, it'll be the sixth game in a row over the Gamecocks. A win against South Carolina would make Tennessee 11-0 in SEC eegular-season rematch games since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Vols tip off against the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

