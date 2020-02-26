Vols hit the road to take on Arkansas

The Vols hit the road on Wednesday night to face Arkansas.

Arkansas came out swinging, taking an early lead with the score 24-9 with 8:48 p.m. in the first half. Vols were just 3-9 from the floor with five early turnovers.

At halftime, Arkansas led 40-27. The Vols were shooting just 37 percent from the floor with 10 turnovers in the first half.

