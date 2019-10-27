UT recognizes Army Veteran as Volunteer of the Game

Colonel William Bayne had an unexpected surprise when he arrived at Neyland Stadium for Saturday's game.

Bayne was ready to cheer on the Vols as they took on South Carolina, but he soon realized the spotlight wasn't just on the football team.

The University of Tennessee honored Bayne by naming him Volunteer of the Game for his 30 years of service in the U.S. Army.

In a Twitter post, Tennessee Athletics showed Bayne's sons delivering the news to their father who broke down in tears.

The moment his sons delivered the news was truly special!@VOLFighters @UTKnoxville @FoodCity pic.twitter.com/miQ7i2RUaP — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) October 27, 2019

