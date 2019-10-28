Vols honored for first time in 25 years after win over South Carolina

The Vols scored a big win over South Carolina and, by doing so, won two weekly awards for the first time in 25 years

After the Vols win on Saturday, the Vols won the SEC's offensive and defensive player of the week awards.

Jauan Jennings and Daniel Bituli got the top honors. Jennings was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr., while Bituli shared Defensive Player of the Week with LSU safety Jacoby Stevens.

Redshirt senior center Brandon Kennedy was named Offensive Lineman of the week. See photos of the game here.

