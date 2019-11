The Vols are hosting Chattanooga tonight at 7 p.m.

The no. 17 Vols are going into the game 4-0.

The Vols have the longest at-home winning streak with 29 games total after their win against Alabama State on November 20.

Two of their key players, Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner, hit 1,000 points each in that game.

