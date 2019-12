Vols host the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday night.

Tennessee's basketball team dropped from No. 17 in last week's AP Poll to No. 21 in this week's rankings.

The Vols lost to Florida State on Friday night, but rebounded with a win on Saturday over VCU. Both games were part of the Emerald Coast Classic, in Niceville, Florida.

The game against the Rattlers can be seen on the SECN at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via AP. All rights reserved.